Ordega Named Woman Of The Match Vs Botswana

Francisca Ordega was named Woman of the Match, after helping the Super Falcons beat Botswana 2-0 in their second Group C game at the 2022 WAFCON on Thursday.

Ordega was announced as the most outstanding player of the match on the 2022 WAFCON verified Twitter handle.

Ordega was one of four players who made their first start at the WAFCON as the Falcons bounced back from the defeat to South Africa on Monday.

And before being replaced in the second half, her all round display contributed to the nine-time champions securing their first win.

She would hope to replicate the same performance when the Falcons face Burundi in their final group fixture on Sunday.

And in Thursday’s tie, Ifeoma Onumonu broke the deadlock after connecting to Halimotu Ayinde’s pass and slotting past Botswana keeper.

And early in the second half, Christy Ucheibe made a perfect introduction as she got on to a corner by Toni Payne to make it 2-0.

The win saw Falcons climb to second place on three points…