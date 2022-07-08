Ucheibe Celebrates Scoring First Goal For Super Falcons

Christy Ucheibe has celebrated scoring her first goal for the Super Falcons as the champions defeated Botswana 2-0 in their second Group C game on Thursday.

Ucheibe came in for Rita Chikwelu before the commencement of the second half and doubled the Falcons’ lead on 48 minutes.

With the Falcons awarded a corner kick Ucheibe rose to head in Toni Payne’s swung in effort.

It is the first win for the champions who now move up second behind already qualified South Africa.

And reacting to the win, Ucheibe expressed delight for playing her part in helping the team record their first win.

She wrote on Twitter handle:”I am so proud to have scored my first goal for the Super Falcons and helped the team secure this important victory.”

The Falcons will round up the group phase against Burundi on Sunday.

