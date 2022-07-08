Waldrum Blasts Nigerian Media After Super Falcons Win against Botswana

Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum laid into the Nigerian media following Thursday night’s 2-0 win against the Mares of Botswana at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The defending champions dominated play in the one-sided encounter in Rabat.

It was an improvement from the 2-1 defeat to the Banyana Banyana of South Africa in their opening game of the competition.

Onumonu put the Super Falcons in the lead in the 21st minute when she raced past her markers before putting the ball beyond the advancing goalkeeper Maitumelo Bosija following a delightful pass from hardworking midfielder Halimat Ayinde.

Substitute Christy Ucheibe put the game beyond Botswana by netting the second three minutes after the break.

“Media in Nigeria is very negative. We don’t want distraction in our team,”Waldrum said at the post match press conference.

“We are trying to qualify for the World Cup and the teams must be isolated.”

The Super Falcons will take on Burundi in…