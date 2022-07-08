‘Welfare Of Athletes Remains My Priority As Sports Minister’ -Dare

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, has reiterated that the welfare of athletes has remained a priority for him since assuming office about three years ago, reports Completesports.com

Chief Dare said during an interactive chat with the media Wednesday in Abuja that he was not relenting on his resolve to prioritize the welfare of the Nigerian athletes.

“Before I assumed office, I knew that welfare of athletes would always be key to their performances. This was why I immediately introduced the Athletes’ Welfare Scheme, where past athletes who brought on glory to Nigeria in different sports were considered for reward. This did not exclude those who have transited to the great beyond like Late Rashidi Yekini, Samuel Okwaraji, Ali Jeje and others,” Dare said.

“We needed to recognise what they did for Nigeria and also further restate our commitment to the line in our National Anthem that says, ‘the labour of of our heroes past, shall never be in…