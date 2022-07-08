Why Botswana Can’t Stop Super Falcons From Winning –Babangida

Former Super Eagles winger, Tijani Babangida has predicted that the Super Falcons will overcome Botswana in today’s 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Recall that Nigeria lost its opening game against South Africa 2-1 on Monday and will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways against a Botswana side that defeated Burundi 4-2.

In a chat with Completesports.com, the former Ajax star stated that the players will be determined and eager to respond positively with a win.

He noted that the quest to play at the World Cup will also spur the them to make a big statement of intent.

“This is an all important game for the Super Falcons after losing 2-1 to South Africa in the opening game.

“Today’s fixture will determine the fate of the players and I know they will be eager to record the maximum points against Botswana.

” The Super Falcons have everything to play for if…