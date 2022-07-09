Aribo Sends Farewell Message To Rangers Ahead Southampton Move

Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo has sent a farewell message to Scottish Premiership club, Glasgow Rangers.

Aribo is expected to move to Premier League club, Southampton after passing his medical on Friday.

Aribo had earlier refused to sign a contract extension at the Gers with a year left on his contract, fuelling rumours of an impending switch.

The former Charlton Athletic player enjoyed a successful spell at Ibrox winning the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup.

He also claimed a runners up medal in the UEFA Europa League, losing 2-1 to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in the final last season.

The 25 year old took to Twitter to bid Rangers farewell.

“Thank you @RangersFC,” he Tweeted with a note attached.

“It’s been an amazing journey being part of this special club. I [email protected] very close to my heart as they gave me the opportunity to showcase my talent on a bigger stage. Playing at Ibrox was a…