Dare Calls For Structure, Club Licensing, Steady Calendar

Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Sunday Dare has stated that the domestic league, Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, is the fulcrum that would give vitality to Nigerian football, and says the league’s stakeholders must do the needful to make it attractive.

In a chat in Abuja, the minister made reference to the working model of a robust league as a critical component of football vitality in any country, but is nonexistent in the NPFL.

Dare emphasized the need for enforcing club licensing, governance and welfare of players as demands needed for the growth of NPFL.

“We have good laws governing the league but we need to be firm on their enforcement. Look at what Samuel Eto’o is doing at Cameroon. We have these laws, we need to enforce them,” the sports minister said.

“If we must take bank guarantees to ensure players…