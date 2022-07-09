Dennis Keen To Leave Watford -Giaretta

Watford sporting director Cristiano Giaretta has stated that Emmanuel Dennis is desperate to leave the club this summer.

Dennis joined the Hornets from Belgian Pro League outfit, Club Brugge last summer for £3m.

The striker scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 33 league appearances for the London club.

The 24-year-old is expected to leave the club following their relegation from the Premier League.

He was left out of the Watford’s pre-season training tour of Austria

“They (Dennis and Ismaila Sarr) would like to leave and have been looking at potential moves, but they are not causing us any problems,”Giaretta told Watford Observer.

“They are not banging on our door to get away as soon as they can.”

