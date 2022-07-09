Experience Can Work In My Favour –Djokovic Speaks Ahead Wimbledon Final Vs Kyrgios

Record-breaking Novak Djokovic will be aiming for his 21st Grand Slam singles title which would take him one clear of Federer and one behind Nadal in the race to be crowned the greatest of all time as he confront Nick Kyrgios in Sunday’s Wimbledon Final.

Recall that on Friday, Djokovic defeated Britain’s Cameron Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the final while Kyrgios walked over Rafael Nadal, to deprived him the chance to repeat his famous 2014 victory.

Kyrgios’s tournament has been a mixture of breathtaking shot-making and rants — including a demand that third-round opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas be thrown out of the championships for hitting a ball into the crowd.

