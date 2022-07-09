Eze Eager To Impress At Turkish Division Two Club, Eyupspor

Nigerian youngster, Francis Okwuchukwu Eze, is raring to turn out well and be a great acquisition for Turkish second division side, Eyupspor, where he has penned a three-year contract, Completesports.com reports.

The 24-year-old joined Eyupspor from Turkish Super Lig side, Adana Demirspor, from where he played for Tuzlaspor on one season loan deal .

Eze says he is particularly motivated to make his mentor, Chibuzor Goodfaith Etuemena, proud with a great career at Eyupspor, revealing that the former Heartland FC chairman has immensely contributed to his footballing career.

“I’ll will make you proud for your inspiration, motivation and all you have done for my career”, Eze told Etuemena after signing a new deal with Eyupspor.

The striker spent one and half seasons at TFF First League side, Balikesirspor before joining Tuzlaspor, both on loan stints.

