Falcons Hail As Monday Celebrates WAFCON Debut

Nigeria’s female football team, Super Falcons have congratulated Gift Monday following the striker’s Women’s Africa Cup Of Nations (WAFCON) debut in their 2-0 win against Botwsana on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

The 20 year old joined the Super Falcons in 2019 after featuring at the FIFA U-20 World Cup held in France in 2018 and captaining the Falconets to win the 2019 African Games Women’s Football tournament in Morocco.

Monday tweeted on Saturday in celebration of her Women’s AFCON debut for Nigeria.

“Its a true blessing and honour to have made my dreamed #WAFCON2022 debut with team Nigeria. To have played a part in our first win of the tournament is special and a great moment in my budding career . Now I’m focused on the task ahead to do Nigeria proud against Burundi,” Monday, a CAF Awards 2022 Young Player of the Year [Women] and Interclub Player of The Year [Women] nominee tweeted.

