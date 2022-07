Eid Mubarak to all Complete Sports’ loyal readers celebrating worldwide. May the joy and blessings of this Eid Al-Adha abound with you wherever you are.

We pray that Allah grants you your good heart desires. May your lives reach new heights in happiness on this occasion, your heart filled with love, your soul with spiritual blessings and your mind with wisdom.

Keep spreading kindness and staying safe as you enjoy the very best of this great day.

Eid Mubarak!

