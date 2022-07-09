Juventus Must Go For Pulisic –Chiellini

Juventus legend, Giorgio Chiellini has advised the Old Lady to sign Chelsea midfielder, Christian Pulisic, to boost their attacking options next season.

Chiellini believes Juventus still need to add more depth in the area, recommending a third winger in Pulisic.

“Honestly, it is the first time I heard it, but I think Juventus needs a winger like Pulisic,” Chiellini told ESPN’s Futbol Americas.

“Pulisic is very good, I think when he starts from the side and comes inside, and with the injury of Chiesa, he [will] surely still return, but not before September, and in the first months, surely he can play every game.

“With the [arrival] of Angel Di Maria, Pulisic could be the fantastic third winger for Juventus. He has improved year by year, he had a fantastic season in Chelsea.”

