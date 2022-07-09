‘Lukaku Is An Excellent Player, Not An Elite Striker’ –Di Canio

Lazio great Paolo di Canio has revealed that he’s unconvinced by Romelu Lukaku after his return to Inter Milan.

Di Canio was highly critical of Lukaku when with Chelsea last season.

“He may score many goals, but you won’t see him determined in every game, it’s history, it’s what he showed in his seven-year spell in the Premier League,” he said.

Read Also: Team Nigeria Open 2022 Commonwealth Games Camp Today

“My position is clear. He is a great player. Someone calls him a champion. To me, he is an excellent player, not an elite striker.

“He has returned to Inter, we know he can help, he already won the title. His stats are excellent, but the fact that he flops in crucial games it’s not an opinion, it is a fact. He is 30 now, but he still has time to change.”

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written…