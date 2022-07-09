My Takeaway From Wimbledon – Lessons For Nigerian Parents!

Last week, Kehinde Ijaola returned from London where he went to officiate in the preliminary rounds of the Wimbledon Tennis Championship.

I shared with him that he is now the third Nigerian to officiate at the history of the Wimbledon Championship. The first two were Prince Wale Olateru-Olagbegi and Mr. Itta. Doing so at this greatest tennis event in the World was not an accident but a mark of respect for Nigeria’s profile, at the time.

Nigeria is a country with athletes natural endowed for the game of tennis and several other sports.

The country not only had some of the best tennis players in Africa, but also owned at least 5 major international tournaments played on an annual basis in specific cities, attracting tennis players from Europe and the Americas. They were the Ogun Green Courts in Abeokuta, Dala Hard court in Kano, Ogbe Hard court in Benin, and the Lord Rumens Classic in Lagos. There must have been one or two more.

