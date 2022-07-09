OFFICIAL: Aribo Joins Southampton On Four-Year Contract

Southampton have announced the signing of Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo from Scottish giants Rangers on a four-year deal.

The Saints confirmed the acquisition of Aribo on their website on Saturday.

According to reports, Southampton will pay an initial £6 million with add-ons meaning the transfer could ultimately be worth in excess of £10 million once Rangers’ sell-on clause is factored in.

Aribo becomes Southampton’s fifth signing of the summer after the arrivals of Gavin Bazunu, Mateusz Lis, Armel Bella-Kotchap and Romeo Lavia.

The statement from Southampton read:“Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Joe Aribo from Rangers on a four-year deal.

“The 25-year-old has spent the last three seasons at Ibrox, scoring 26 goals in 149 appearances following his 2019 move from Charlton Athletic.

“Aribo helped the Glasgow giants capture their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years, also lifting the Scottish Cup, and was a runner-up in last…