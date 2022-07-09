Ozornwafor Joins Ligue 2 Club Sochaux On Loan

One-cap Super Eagles defender Valentine Ozornwafor has joined French second division club Sochaux on loan from Belgian side Royal Charleroi Sporting Club.

Sochaux confirmed Ozornwafor’s loan signing in a statement on their website.

The statement read: Valentine Ozornwafor, a 23-year-old left-handed central defender, joined the FCSM after passing the usual medical examination. The Nigerian International is on loan (with option to buy) from the Royal Charleroi Sporting Club.

“Valentine Ozornwafor was born on June 1, 1999 in Nsukka, Nigeria. Spotted during the “Brown Ideye Challenge” (named after the former FCSM striker) in 2017, the 18-year-old defender joined the ranks of Enyimba FC and was called up to the Nigeria U20 team to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations.

“Galatasaray Spor Kulübü observed his qualities during the U20 World Cup they played in the spring of 2019 and recruited him for four seasons in July 2019. Valentine Ozornwafor was first loaned to Spain, at…