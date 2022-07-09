Tuchel Interested In PSG Defender Kimpembe

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly “pushing” for the Premier League giants to make a bid for Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe.

Tuchel managed Kimpembe at PSG for two-and-a-half years prior to his December 2020 dismissal.

He is now claimed to be keen on a reunion in West London as he plots to reshape his defence following the exit of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.



It is also reported that Blues skipper Ceasar Azpilicueta and Spanish compatriot Marcos Alonso are targets for Barcelona.

And according to L’Equipe, Tuchel the German coach is “pushing” for Chelsea to bid for Kimpembe.

The 26-year-old has two years left on his PSG contract and new sporting director Luis Campos believes that his side could cash in.

Campos could try to replace Kimpembe with Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, who will cost around £51million.

It is claimed that this is…