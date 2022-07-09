Waldrum Apologizes To Nigerian Journalists Over Unsavory Comment

Head Coach of Super Falcons, Randy Waldrum has apologized for his statement at Thursday’s post-match conference at which he dropped an unsavoury comment about the Nigeria media.

The gaffer had mentioned something about the the Nigeria media being ‘negative’ but the Nigeria Football Federation had immediately called him to order, saying the statement was uncomplimentary against an institution that is the most vibrant on the African continent, in terms of structure and performance.

“The comments are regrettable and I withdraw them in entirety. Actually, I will say the statement did not come out the way I intended. I hold the media everywhere, including Nigeria, in high regard and I only wish they could be a little more empathetic to us when we lose or draw matches.

“I know Nigerians love their football teams and want the teams to win all the time. They can still be supportive while criticizing us in a…