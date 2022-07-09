‘Why Awoniyi Is Ideal Striker For Nottingham Forest’ —Ex-Arsenal Midfielder

Former Arsenal midfielder Adrian Clarke has explained why Taiwo Awoniyi is the ideal striker for newly promoted Nottingham Forest.

Awoniyi joined Nottingham Forest from Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin for a club-record £17.5m.

The 24-year-old signed a five-year deal and became the Premier League side’s first international signing of the summer.

He scored 20 goals in 43 games across all competitions last season. His 15 goals in 31 Bundesliga matches also helped Union Berlin secure a fifth-place finish and qualification for the Europa League for the first time since 2001/2002.

And Clarke, 47, who was an Arsenal player from 1991 to 1997 and a tactics columnist for the official Premier League website, wrote:”The signing of Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi looks an ideal fit for Nottingham Forest.

“During their Championship promotion campaign, head coach Steve Cooper settled on a 3-4-1-2 formation that paired star man Brennan Johnson with a strong, powerful No 9.

“Awoniyi is…