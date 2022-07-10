2022 WAFCON: Ordega Charges Super Falcons Teammates Ahead Burundi Clash

Francisca Ordega has called on her Super Falcons teammates to go all out and get the three points against Burundi.

The Falcons will wrap up the group stage phase against debutants Burundi later on Sunday.

After a disappointing start to the tournament where they lost 2-1 to South Africa, the Falcons bounced back with a dominating 2-0 win against Botswana.

And a win against Burundi will guarantee passage into the quarter-finals where they are likely to face Cameroon on Thursday.

Ordega was outstanding for the Falcons in the win against Botswana as she was named Women of the Match.

And looking forward to today’s crucial fixture, described the game as very important for the nine-time champions.

Ordega wrote on Twitter:“We are back tonight…let’s get them 3points Team🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 very important 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼.”

Meanwhile South Africa, who have already booked qualified into the last eight, will take on Botswana also on Sunday.

