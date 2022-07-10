2022 WAFCON: Super Falcons Cruise Into Quarter-finals After Comfortable 4-0 Win Vs Burundi

The Super Falcons have qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after a comfortable 4-0 win against debutants Burundi in their final Group C game.

A brace from Uchenna Kanu and a goal each from Rasheedat Ajibade and Peace Efih secured the Falcons’ second win in the group.

Falcons coach Randy Waldrum made some chances as Nicole Payne, Peace Efih and Christy Ucheibe all made their first start of the tournament.

In the group’s other game, Banyana Banyana of South Africa recorded their third win after pipping Botswana 1-0.

The South Africans broke the deadlock with 10 minutes left thanks to Nthabiseng Majiya.

Despite the defeat, Botswana qualify alongside Nigeria and South Africa into the quarter-finals.

South Africa top the group with nine points, the Falcons finish in second spot on six points while Botswana placed third on three points and clinched one of the third best placed positions.

The quarter-final pairing will see the Falcons face…