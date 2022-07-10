2022 WAFCON: Super Falcons Set To Face Cameroon In Quarter-finals

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will take on the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon if they finish second in Group C at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nationa in Morocco.

Cameroon qualified for the quarter-finals after defeating Tunisia 2-0 in their final Group B game on Saturday.

After drawing their opening two games against Togo (1-1) and Zambia (0-0), the Cameroonians recorded their first win of the tournament to seal qualification into the last eight.

The Falcons are currently in second place in Group C and need to beat Burundi today (Sunday) to be guaranteed qualification.

The team bounced back from their 2-1 defeat to South Africa with a dominating 2-0 win against Botswana.

South Africa, who have already secured passage into the quarter-finals, will face Botswana on Sunday also and need just a point to finish top in Group C.

Meanwhile, Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre could make a return for today’s crucial clash with Burundi.

Plumptre missed the Falcons 2-0 victory…