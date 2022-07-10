Arsenal Must Sign A World Class Centre-Back

Former Arsenal defender, William Gallas has urged the Gunners to sign a reliable and world class centre-back if the team must avoid conceding goals.

In a chat with Genting Casino, Gallas said that Arsenal must bring in someone who can manage the defensive line.

Recall that Mikel Arteta’s side have already brought in the likes of Fabio Vieira from FC Porto, and Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City so far this summer.

Read Also: You Must Adapt To My Style Of Football –Ten Hag Warns Man United Players

And the former Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea centre-back feels the club needs “a top, world class centre-back because it’s very important to have a player who has got a lot of experience at the back.”

“Unfortunately, last season, Arsenal conceded some goals. I was watching the games and I can see the centre-backs were a little bit too young and inexperienced.

“‘People forget about that and think if you have two good young centre-backs it will be fine, but that’s…