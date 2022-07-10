Dakkada Stun Enyimba In Aba, 3SC Down Rivers United

Dakkada beat eight-time champions Enyimba 2-0 in Aba on Sunday to boost their chances of escaping the drop, reports Completesports.com.

The defeat put paid to Enyimba’s hopes of securing third position and a place in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

Arise Ogundare put Dakkada ahead four minutes before the hour mark.

Edidiong Ezekiel make the points save by adding the second on the dot of 90 minutes.

In Akure, Remo Stars maintained their hold on third position after beating their hosts Sunshine Stars 1-0.

Former Sunshine Stars midfielder Dayo Ojo scored the decisive goal in the 59th minute.

Read Also: ‘Why Awoniyi Is Ideal Striker For Nottingham Forest’ —Ex-Arsenal Midfielder

At the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, Shooting Stars defeated champions Rivers United 3-2 in a thrilling contest.

The home team took the lead through Emmanuel Lucky on 20 minutes, while Opeoluwa Olufemi added the second five minutes later.

Chijoke Akuneto reduced the deficit for…