Ferguson Tips Bassey To Follow Aribo Out Of Rangers

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has warned Rangers that Calvin Bassey and some other top stars could follow in the footstep of Joe Aribo by departing Ibrox.

Ferguson, who had two spells at Rangers – 1997 to 2003 and 2005 to 2007 – and won the Scottish Premier League, Scottish Cup and League Cup stated this in his column for the Daily Record.

Rangers and Southampton are in advanced negotiations over a deal for Aribo to go to the Premier League side.

According to Sky Sports, Southampton are prepared to trigger a £10m release clause in the 25-year-old’s contract in Glasgow, with the fee inclusive of potential future add-ons.

Aribo is also open to moving from Rangers to St Mary’s after three years with the Premiership side he joined from Charlton Athletic for just £300k.

Also Read: Waldrum Apologizes To Nigerian Journalists Over Unsavory Comment

And Ferguson doubts Southampton signing Aribo will mark the end of the exodus of top players at Rangers this summer.

“Morelos and…