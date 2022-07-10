Napoli Yet To Receive Bid For Osimhen- Guintoli

Napoli sporting director Cristiano Guintoli has revealed that the Blues are yet to receive any official bid for their Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has been linked with top clubs like Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United.

The 23-year-old starred for Napoli last season, scoring 14 goals and registering three assists in 29 league appearances for Napoli last season.

“There is no bid for Osimhen,” Guintoli said in a quote relayed by transfer market Fabrizio Romano.

“We have received some calls to explore the situation.

“A big, really big bid is required to sell Osimhen.”

A record-breaking fee of around 100 Million Euros has been speculated to lure Napoli record signing away.

