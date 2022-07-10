Onyekuru Seals Loan Move To Adana Demirspor

Henry Onyekuru has joined Turkish top flight club Adana Demirspor on a one-year loan move from Olympiacos.

Adana Demirspor confirmed the signing on their Twitter handle on Sunday.

“Our club signed a 1-year loan agreement with Henry Onyekuru with an option to purchase,” the club announced on Twitter.

This would be Onyekuru’s fourth spell in Turkey after featuring for Galatasaray on loans on three different occasions.

Adana Demirspor finished ninth in the Turkish Super Lig 20-team league table last season.

The club also have in their ranks Nigerian midfielder David Akintola.

Onyekuru began his football career with the Aspire Academy in 2010, and graduated in 2015 joining their partner club, K.A.S. Eupen.

He made his debut for Eupen on 5 September 2015 in a 2–2 tie against K.F.C. Dessel Sport in the Belgian Second Division.

Onyekuru helped the team get promoted to the Belgian First Division A…