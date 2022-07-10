Southampton Boss, Hasenhuttl Raves About Aribo

Southampton manager, Ralph Hasenhuttl, has heaped plaudits on the club’s new signing, Joe Aribo.

The Saints announced the arrival of the versatile midfielder on Saturday night.

Aribo, who penned a four-year contract, linked up with Southampton from Scottish Premiership giants Glasgow Rangers.

“Joe is a player with many qualities to his game, and we are very excited to welcome him to the squad in time for the pre-season trip to Austria,”Hasenhuttl told the club’s official website.

“We believe Joe can bring energy and creativity to our side. Feeling comfortable in so many different positions is very helpful for a manager and shows he has a high level of football intelligence, with the ability to take on new information quickly.

“He has played a lot of games already in his career, at a very high level, and his performances in the Europa League prove he has the quality to play in the Premier League. This is a big ambition for him, and he is hungry to show everybody he…