Super Falcons Fully Prepared For Burundi Clash

Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum has said his team is battle ready for Sunday’s Group C encounter against the Swallows of Burundi.

The title holders need a win against Gustave Niyonkuru’s team to be certain of a place in the quarter-finals at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Waldrum’s side started the competition on a negative note going down to a 2-1 defeat against the Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

The Super Falcons however bounced back, edging out the Mares of Botswana 2-0 on Thursday.

“We want to build on the confidence we gained by winning our second game. When you enter the third group game, as coaches you have to make choices,”Waldrum told a press conference.

” Some of our players have already played 90 minutes twice and it’s a long tournament. If you are lucky enough to have six games, you need to be aware of what you need to do. So we have to try to find…