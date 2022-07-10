Super Falcons Must Attack Burundi From Start To Finish –Babangida

Former Super Eagles winger, Tijani Babangida has advised the Super Falcons to approach today’s 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations game against Burundi with an attacking mindset.

Recall that Nigeria needed a win to progress to the next round of the competition after losing its opening game 2-1 against South Africa before edging Botswana 2-0.

In a chat with Completesports.com, the former Ajax star stated that the team must take every goal scoring opportunities that comes their way in oder to boost their goals difference.

“I expect the Super Falcons to overcome their Burundian counterpart today. But then, I want the team to approach the game with an attacking mindset, so as to in still that dominant factor back.

“This is a game that the Super Falcons must win to atleast progress to the next round. I know they can do it and I wish them all the best.”

