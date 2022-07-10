Ucheibe Ready For Super Falcons Vs Burundi

Super Falcons and Benfica midfielder, Christy Ucheibe, has expressed her readiness for the game with Burundi in the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup Of Nations (WAFCON).

The Falcons will face the Swallows of Burundi at the Moulay Hassan Stadium Rabat, Morocco in a must win game for either side.

The nine-time WAFCON champions are currently second in Group C with three points and a goal difference of one while Burundi are in last place with no point and a goal difference of minus four.

Meanwhile the Banyana Banyana of South Africa top the Group with six points and a goal difference of three while the Mares of Botswana are in third place with three points and a goal difference of zero.

And Ucheibe took to her Twitter handle to state her readiness for the clash.

“Ready to go again tonight #UC23 #WAFCON,” she Tweeted.

Ucheibe participated in the 2014 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup and the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

She scored her first goal for Falcons in the 2-0 victory over…