2022 WAFCON:’It Will Be Tough Against Cameroon’ —Falcons Coach, Waldrum

Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum has admitted that the quarter-final clash against Cameroon will be difficult for his team.

The Falcons booked their place in the quarter-finals after a comfortable 4-0 win against Burundi in Sunday’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

It was the Falcons second consecutive win at the group stage after a shaky start to the tournament.

For the Indomitable Lionesses, they advanced to the last eight with a 2-0 win against Tunisia in their last group game. They had drawn their opening two games.

And speaking after the win against Burundi, Waldrum, however, said his players are looking forward to the challenge.

“We understand the history between Nigeria & Cameroon. It will be a difficult game & we are looking forward to the game.

“Changing of venue won’t be any factor, the pitch will be fantastic & the players are also looking forward to the game.”

