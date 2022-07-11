AFN National Trials Organising Committee Blasts Okorie For Raising False Alarm

The organising committee for the hugely successful Nigerian Athletics Championships which served as selection trials for the World Athletics Championships in Oregon and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham has denied that athletes were ‘treated with disdain’.

Henry Okorie, the athletes representative on the board of the AFN had petitioned the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare accusing the chairman of the organising committee, chief Solomon Ogba of treating the athletes with ‘disdain’.

“Our attention has been drawn to the petition written by Henry Okorie, the athletes representative on the board of AFN accusing the chairman of the Organising Committee for the championships of not respecting the athletes,” the Organising Committee said in a media release signed by its chairman, chief Ogba.

“While we feel it is not necessary to join issues with Okorie who, as a member of the executive board of the AFN should be abreast of development in the federation especially the…