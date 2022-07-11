Ajibade Relishes Super Falcons’ Win Against Burundi

Super Falcons forward Rasheedat Ajibade has celebrated her team’s victory over Burundi in the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup Of Nations (WAFCON).

The Super Falcons defeated the Swallows of Burundi 4-0 at the Moulay Hassan Stadium Rabat, Morocco on Sunday night.

Ajibade scored the first goal of the game from the penalty spot after she was brought down by the opposing goalkeeper.

Peace Efih scored the second goal of the game while Uchenna Kanu scored the third goal to end the first half 3-0.

Kanu made it 4-0 just after the break.

Ajibade took to Twitter to celebrate the win.

“Thank you Jesus Good performance from the entire team and through to the knockout rounds. The real game starts now,” she Tweeted.

Ajibade scored 10 goals from 23 appearances in the Primera Iberdola last season.

Atletico de Madrid Femenino were fourth in the Primera Iberdola last season with 59 points from 30…