Banyana Star Kgatlana Ruled Out of WAFCON 2022

Banyana Banyana has been dealt a huge blow in their quest for a first Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title after striker Thembi Kgatlana was ruled out of the tournament with an injury.

The reigning Africa Player of the Year, who was the highest goal scorer at the 2018 edition with five goals, sustained a complete rupture of the left achilles tendon in South Africa’s last Group C game against Botswana on Sunday night at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, according to the Banyana Banyana Doctor Rodney Mokoka.

Mokoka explained that, “Thembi suffered a complete rupture of her left achilles tendon as confirmed by the MRI scan this morning. Unfortunately, she will be out for the whole WAFCON 2022 tournament. She is due to undergo an operation back in South Africa.”

“Healing will be guided by certain milestones that we have to achieve. Of course a comprehensive rehabilitation program will be in…