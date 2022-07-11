Chelsea Will Win More Trophies Under Tuchel –Chilwell

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell has revealed that the team is determined to win more laurels under manager, Thomas Tuchel next season.

Recall that the Blues have undergone major upheaval over the last few months following an ownership takeover by Todd Boehly and Clearlake capital.

Tuchel has remained in the dugout and Chilwell in an interview with TribalFootball said that the squad are happy to have the German.

“As players, we have full confidence in the manager – we know we’re not going to get a better manager here,” says Chilwell. “I’m not just saying it. He’s an unbelievable manager in all aspects, and I think he has a lot of trust in us as well.

Read Also: Exclusive: 2022 WAFCON: Super Falcons Have Rediscovered Goal Scoring Form –Dosu

“Now there is that stability – everything that could have potentially been tricky last season has all been resolved, so it’s up to us to work and try to get that consistency on the pitch, which is only going to happen…