How Super Falcons Rated In Impressive Win Vs Burundi

Conpletesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performances of
Super Falcons players in their 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations Group C clash against the Swallows of Burundi in Rabat on Sunday night…
CHIAMAKA NNADOZIE 7/10
The FC Paris goalkeeper was largely untested in the encounter. She kept a clean sheet for the second consecutive game.
TONI PAYNE 7/10
Played as a full back for the second consecutive game. Showed again she could function well in the position.
ONOME EBI 7/10
Good performance from the captain. She was replaced towards the end of the game by Glory Ogbonna.
OSINACHI OHALE 7/10
Seems to be getting better with each game. An energetic display from the centre-back.
NICOLE PAYNE 7/10
Made her first start of the competition against the Swallows. A good debut for the defender.
PEACE EFIH 7/10
The midfielder scored on her WAFCON debut and impressed all through.
NGOZI OKOBI-OKEOGHENE 8/10
A superb performance from the player. She distributed the ball well and made her…
Source: Complete Sports