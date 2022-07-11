How Super Falcons Rated In Impressive Win Vs Burundi

Conpletesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performances of

Super Falcons players in their 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations Group C clash against the Swallows of Burundi in Rabat on Sunday night…

CHIAMAKA NNADOZIE 7/10

The FC Paris goalkeeper was largely untested in the encounter. She kept a clean sheet for the second consecutive game.

TONI PAYNE 7/10

Played as a full back for the second consecutive game. Showed again she could function well in the position.

ONOME EBI 7/10

Good performance from the captain. She was replaced towards the end of the game by Glory Ogbonna.

OSINACHI OHALE 7/10

Seems to be getting better with each game. An energetic display from the centre-back.

NICOLE PAYNE 7/10

Made her first start of the competition against the Swallows. A good debut for the defender.

PEACE EFIH 7/10

The midfielder scored on her WAFCON debut and impressed all through.

NGOZI OKOBI-OKEOGHENE 8/10

A superb performance from the player. She distributed the ball well and made her…