‘I Love To Play Behind A Striker –Aribo Tells Hasenhuttl

Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo has told Southampton manager, Ralph Hasenhuttl that he would love to play behind a striker.

Recall that the Nigerian international recently joined Southampton for a fee reported to be about £6m, rising to £10m with add-ons.

Aribo spent three seasons at Ibrox after moving from Charlton in 2019, helping Rangers win the Scottish Premiership in 2021 and scoring in last season’s Europa League final defeat.

Read Also: Ronaldo Going Nowhere –Ten Hag Insists

In an interview with club website, Aribo said: “I have had a few. He asked me where I prefer to play most. I told him just behind the striker in the right forward position.

“He said that it was really good I said that to him and not in another position, so we have had a lot of chats about it.

“I am someone that likes to run at defenders. I sometimes like to play key passes. I like to get on the scoresheet – I like to score a lot of goals.”

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com…