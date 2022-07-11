‘I’m Delighted To Have Scored In My First Debut’ –Efih

Super Falcons midfielder, Peace Efih says she’s delighted to have scored his debut goal for the team.

Recall that Efih made it 2-0 for the Nigerian side on 28 minutes as the Super Falcons thrashed Burundi 4-0 at the ongoing 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco on Sunday.

The FC Kiryat Gat star via her official twitter handle expressed satisfaction to have scored on his debut.

“Am super excited to have scored in my first debut @CAFwomen to secure a permanent victory,” she Tweeted.

The former Edo Queens and Rivers Angels star won the Ligat Al Women and State Cup Women with Kiryat Gat last season.

She will be hoping to maintain her form as the Super Falcons battle the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in the quarter final on Thursday July 14.

