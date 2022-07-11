Maguire To Continue As Manchester United Captain

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Harry Maguire will continue his role as club captain.

Maguire was given the armband shortly after his 2019 transfer from Leicester City.

And Ten Hag confirmed that Maguire is to wear it going forward.

Ten Hag was speaking at his first press conference of Tour 2022 to preview Tuesday’s match against Liverpool in Bangkok.

“Harry Maguire is the captain.”

Ten Hag was then asked to explain why he is right for the role.

“Of course, I have to get to know all the players and it takes time.

“But he is an established captain for a few years and he has achieved a lot of success, so I don’t doubt about this issue.”

