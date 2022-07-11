Maikaba Blames Rangers Players For Continetal Ticket Failure

Rangers International Head Coach, Abdul Maikaba, has admitted that the Flying Antelopes’ chances of qualifying for the next continental competition has been shattered by their defeat to Gombe United on Sunday and blames it on his players’ poor emotional composure in the NPFL matchday 37 game, Completesports.com reports.

Speaking after the match that ended 1-0 in favor of the Savannah Scorpions at the Pantami Stadium Gombe, Maikaba said the match was won and lost fair and square.

Gombe United’s solitary winner was scored by substitute, Ibrahim Yahaya on the 47th minute. And Maikaba rued his players’ distractive temperament in the second half.

“I can say that we lost and the Gombe side deserve to win the game, more especially in the second half. My boys lost their heads and were collecting cards,” Maikaba told Completesports.com.

“However poor the officiating was, I don’t think they…