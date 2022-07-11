Ohale Named Woman Of The Match In Super Falcons’ Win Vs Burundi

Alaves defender Osinachi Ohale was named Woman of the Match following Super Falcons’ impressive 4-0 win against the Swallows of Burundi on Sunday night, reports Completesports.com.

Ohale, who paired captain Onome Ebi in central defence put up a solid showing in the encounter.

The 30-year-old has played every minutes of Nigeria”s three games in the competition.

Her compatriot Francisca Ordega was named Woman of the Match in the team’s previous win against the Mares of Botswana.

Rasheedat Ajibade, Peace and Uchenna Kanu (brace) were on target for the Super Falcons against the Burundians.

Randy Waldrum’s side will take on Cameroon in the quarter-final on Thursday.

