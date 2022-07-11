Ozil Set To Become Teammate With Azubuike Okechukwu At Istanbul Basaksehir

Mesut Ozil could become teammate with Azubuike Okechukwu at Istanbul Basaksehir, after the former Arsenal star’s contract was terminated at Fenerbahce, the Metro reports.

According to reports in Turkey Ozil has had his contract with Fenerbahce, whom he joined 18 months ago, terminated,

The 33-year-old joined the Turkish giants after Arsenal agreed to release him from his contract.

In March the midfielder was suspended indefinitely from Fenerbahce’s squad following a bust-up with the team’s head coach Ismail Kartal.

Jorge Jesus replaced Kartal as head coach in May but according to NTV Spor, Ozil is not part of the new manager’s plans and the midfielder has parted ways with the Turkish club by mutual agreement.

And the report also claims that Ozil is already in talks with Okechukwu’s Istanbul Basaksehir, who finished fourth in the Turkish top flight last season.

Speaking last month, Ozil’s agent claimed that the midfielder, who was earning £350,000 a week at Arsenal,…