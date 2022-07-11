Salaries Of 32 Head Coaches In Qatar Tournament

A research made by Finance Football shows the annual salary of the head coaches of the National teams that will play the 2022 FIFA World Cup, in Qatar.

Hans-Dieter Flick (Germany) is the best paid, with an annual pay of €6.5 million, ahead of England’s manager Gareth Southgate, who earns about €5.8 million per year.

French national team will defend the title they conquered 4 years ago in Russia and their leader Didier Deschamps is also amongst the best paids managers in the world, with earnings of €3.8 million annualy.

With five titles, Brazil is the most successful World Cup team and Brazilians are again top contenders in Qatar. Brazilian team manager Tite earns about €3.6 million, according to Finance Football research.

With salaries ranging between €2 million and €3 million per year, Netherlands (Louis Van Gaal), Mexico (Gerardo Martino), Argentina (Lionel Scaloni), Qatar (Félix Sánchez Blas) and Portugal…