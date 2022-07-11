Simon, Amoo Miss Out As Final Shortlists Unveiled

Super Eagles duo Moses Simon and Akinkunmi Amoo missed out in the final shortlists of their respective categories in the 2022 CAF Player of the Year awards, Completesports.com reports.

The final shortlists in the six categories for this year’s award was published on CAF website on Monday.

While Simon did not make the final 10-man nominees for the men’s Player of the Year award, Amoo missed out of the final five-man shortlist for the Young Player of the Year award for men.

For the men’s Player of the Year category, CAF released a star-studded final list of nominees with some of the elite performers in the last few months making the cut.

The list includes reigning CAF African Player of the Year Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, Mohamed Salah, Edourd Mendy, Naby Keita, Vincent Aboubakar amongst others.

Simon was included in the initial 30-man shortlist following his impressive performance for both club and country.

At club level, Simon helped Nantes clinch the French Cup and did very…