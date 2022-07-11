Spallett:‘What I Expect From Osimhen Next Season’

Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti has stated what he expects from Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen heading into the new season.

Despite suffering injuries and testing positive for COVID-19, Osimhen was outstanding for Napoli last campaign.

He scored 14 goals in 27 Serie A appearances which helped Spalletti’s side qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

And speaking from Napoli’s training camp in Dimaro, in Italy, Spalletti said on the club’s Twitter handle:“Victor Osimhen is an incredibly talented player. I expect consistent performances from him. We’re yet to get the best out of his ability on high balls in the box.”

Spalletti praised his team for a superb outing last season despite not landing any silverware.

“This season we’ll all start on the same page and we’ll see what we can aim for. The lads had a superb campaign last year and I’ll take this opportunity to thank them…