WAFCON 2022: Ohale Talks Tough Ahead Cameroon Clash

Osinachi Ohale insists the Super Falcons are getting better with very game after Sunday’s victory against the Swallows of Burundi.

The title holders defeated the Swallows 2-0 to record their second victory in the competition and earn a berth in the quarter-finals.

Rasheedat Ajibade, Peace Efih and Uchenna Kanu (brace) were all on target for the Super Falcons.

Ohale was named Man of the Match after the encounter.

“We are at a crucial stage of the tournament so it was very important for us to play the way we did and we know how much it means to us. We have now qualified for the quarterfinals and we are ready for the challenge ahead,” Ohale told CAF Online.

“We have grown from strength to strength from when we played our first game and this was a good show tonight. We want to continue to improve and get better. Our target is to win the trophy and we are getting closer.”

Ohale registered a 90.8% pass accuracy from making 76 passes and her partnership with captain Onome Ebi…