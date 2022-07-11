You Must Adapt To My Style Of Football –Ten Hag Warns Man United Players

Man United manager, Erik Tern Hag has issued a stern warning to his players that they must adapt to his style of football before the start of the Premier League.

Ten Hag stated that this in an interview with the Club’s Official website on Sunday.

The Dutchman gave the warning ahead of Man United’s pre-season friendly tie with Liverpool on Tuesday.

“What I want to see is that they learn but also they show themselves because they have to deserve a position in top football,” Ten Hag was quoted by Man United’s official website as saying on Sunday.

“You have to deserve your position. It means you have to deliver every day, that demands a certain style, a certain way of life that they have to adapt to, that they probably don’t know yet.

“But I am really looking forward to seeing if they can do it,” he admitted.

“I hope one or two, they can prove themselves and they come…