Banyana Banyana Camp Hit By COVI-19

The camp of the Banyana Banyana of South Africa is in disarray, following the outbreak of coronavirus ahead of their quarter-final clash with Tunisia on Thursday.

This was confirmed in a statement released on South Africa Football Association (SAFA) website on Tuesday.

Banyana Banyana finished as group winners in Group C after winning all their three games.

But they will now have to face Tunisia without some of their players who tested positive for COVID-19.

Recall star forward Thembi Kgatlana has been ruled out of the tournament due to a serious injury.

The statement from SAFA read:“Banyana Banyana will be forced to soldier on without a number of players after positive Covid-19 cases emerged in camp in Rabat, Morocco.

“The South African senior national team is preparing for a crunch Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) quarter-final match against Tunisia on Thursday, 14 July 2022 and a win against the North Africans will also ensure that coach Desiree Ellis’ charges…